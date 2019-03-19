Summerville citizens must now wait until after the Town Council’s closed-door executive session to bring up subjects the “ruling clique” would rather not have aired before the press and their fellow citizens.
This “ruling clique” now has voting control over the Town Council. They are apparently panicky over council members Bob Jackson and William McIntosh winning their re-election bids.
Some of the subjects they muffled on March 14 with a blackout ordinance:
1) Complaints regarding flooding due to past devil-may-care development and complaints from parts of our minority communities.
2) Limiting the perverse influence of developers, builders and those in real estate on the contemplated Unified Development Ordinance.
3) Complying with South Carolina’s laws requiring competitive sealed bids for large construction and consulting contracts, which seem to go to the same vendors over and over again.
In short, the “ruling clique” believes the fate of Summerville should rest in their hands almost exclusively.
But Founding Father and later president James Madison warned us that “ Men are not angels.”
John Nicholas Hayes
Dupont Way
Summerville