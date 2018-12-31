America is better than this: One group belittling the other and sinking into the gutter to achieve what?
Colonialism was built upon greed. Our reaction was the American Revolution. Greed tried to run our country, but the result was the catharsis of the Civil War. Robber barons tried to capitalize upon our hard-won freedoms, but the “rule of law” won out.
Greedy and deranged leaders tried to dominate the globe, but World War II set them in their place. Then Americans used the Marshall Plan to make allies of our enemies.
Time after time, the rule of law has triumphed over racism, egotism, greed and animosity. America is a nation of laws, not an autocracy of dictators. That is our salvation for the 21st century.
Remember who we are, not an angry mob but a democratic republic that has reinvented itself time after time. We can do that now.
No, we are not perfect and never have been, but we are exceptional. Our “better angels” have a way of appearing at opportune times. We have proven that we can lead the world to a more peaceful existence. We must believe that now and act upon it.
Lamar McCarrell
Summitbluff Drive
Greenville