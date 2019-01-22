What happened to the “Do Not Call” list? The day is only half over and I’ve already had four unwanted robo calls about student loans — I’m 73 and student loans didn’t exist in my school days— back braces for a problem I never had and credit cards that don’t exist.
There was a time you could register on the “Do Not Call” list and unwanted calls ceased or were greatly reduced.
Why aren’t we allowed some peace and privacy in our lives? It seems like unwanted phone calls are something we should be able to stop. I would like to see a change to where we would have to agree to accept these calls.
If our politicians didn’t have employees answering phones for them, I think they’d be as sick and tired as I am about getting these calls from people who barely speak English.
It is time for all of us to call our politicians to complain and demand an end to these calls.
Ben Graham
Gypsy Lane
McClellanville