It was scary enough when Bernie Sanders ran for president in the Democratic Party primary and gained significant support. Who would believe that the new star of that party is left of him? Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken positions that if implemented would make us a socialist country.
Her positions in the Green New Deal include Medicare for all, job guarantees for all, economic security for people unwilling to work, the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and on and on.
It becomes more unrealistic when it comes to zero-emissions energy, upgrading or replacing every government building and the elimination of combustion engines. There is more if you get into all of the details.
Basically, the government would run everything and we all know how inefficient it is.
What is missing is how to pay for all this, which would cost trillions of dollars. Raising taxes is one recommendation, but if you taxed the top 5 percent of earners at a rate of 100 percent, the revenue would still fall far short. Supporters of this plan are also oblivious to what happens to socialist countries such as Cuba and Venezuela.
Yet this Green New Deal has the support of Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kristen Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders.
This is scary. Here is a 29-year-old with limited work experience who is getting national attention. I worry about what my grandchildren will face if one of these people is elected president and the programs are implemented.
Roger Steel
Johns Island