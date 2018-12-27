A Dec. 24 Post and Courier letter to the editor that mentions S.C. Highway 41 with a commentary about an “underwhelming” lack of progress or explanation of a time frame reminds me that several road projects have been stalled or just dropped because of Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY) opposition and/or affected residents. Highway 41 and Long Point Road, which has had its long-time planning dropped and seemingly forgotten, come to mind.
As for Highway 41, never mind the fact that the Phillips community had the absolute right to build along a then-acceptable and comfortable country road before mega-developments destroyed this route.
This community deserves to have a say in the widening of this road. Unfortunately, affected groups and NIMBY responses seem to resound with the Town Council, but not the historic community.
This council, particularly those who embraced the feckless idea of saving a creek that was doing fine without them, is now an established and funded political force that can remain in place indefinitely as long as they go along with residents in these new communities, regardless of the consequences to the entire town.
Do the right thing. The Phillips community is not to blame for having to widen Highway 41. The residents don’t deserve to suffer to be part of any cure.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant