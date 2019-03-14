Before telling Charleston County Council members to take a field trip to other cities to look at road projects, I suggest The Post and Courier editorial staff take a few so they don’t misrepresent what other cities are doing.
I grew up in Boston and can tell you planners didn’t simply remove the downtown road infrastructure, as your editorial implies. The city spent over $10 billion to build a larger road underground.
I spent most of my career in Rochester, N.Y., which built its urban freeway 40 years ago when it was rapidly growing. But now the city is shrinking and doesn’t need that much road anymore.
Thus neither of your examples is relevant to the situation in Charleston, which (for better or worse) has committed to more jobs and people at Boeing and in the tourist industry.
If the Charleston area doesn’t want to support additional infrastructure, it should have discouraged those new activities. Now we have to build additional roads (and yes, perhaps more bike paths, too) before we choke on traffic delays.
Ronald Fielding
Surfsong Road
Johns Island