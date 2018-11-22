One of the often overlooked and seldom discussed elements of the MOH Museum discussion is the fate of Patriots Point Boulevard. Early in the effort to secure the museum the town of Mount Pleasant set aside $1.5 million for the movement of the boulevard.
Over $300,000 was spent immediately to secure a design for the boulevard to be moved to the eastern side of the Cold War Memorial. The town was to hold the balance, about $1.1 million, until construction on the road began. The museum board was to raise and escrow the funds to pay for the remaining cost.
Some have estimated the complete move of Patriots Point Boulevard to be more than $5 million. This would be in addition to the $125 million for the museum itself.
What weighs heavily is if the road is moved but the museum is not built. The town would have participated in the creation of about 8 acres of developable land on Patriots Point, which no doubt would be developed. The rising costs and the museum board’s inability to raise funds puts the town in an awkward position.
To ignore the museum board’s inability to raise money and complete the road with the $5 million from the state and $1.1 million from the town would only create more development in Mount Pleasant.
If the museum board elects to go elsewhere, the taxpayers of South Carolina should seek to have the money returned to the appropriate state and municipal budgets. $1.1 million would help greatly for drainage and roads in Mount Pleasant.
Joe Bustos
Council member
Town of Mount Pleasant
Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant