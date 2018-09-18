With Berkeley and Dorchester counties booming, the renewal of the southern end of North Charleston continues to frustrate its mayor and City Council. While The Post and Courier featured the revitalization conundrum on its front page, Councilman Ron Brinson sprang to North Charleston’s overall defense.
Not only is south North Charleston’s development a key to the city’s success, to the extent that it populates with hotels and restaurants and provides reliable public transit into Charleston, it takes pressure off the future tourist influx into that city. The renewal of the area is a strategic necessity to the region.
Rather than scratch heads over efforts that have not borne economic fruit, what bold, exceptional concepts can be deployed to kick-start the progressive infill of an area that has languished since the Naval Base closed? I would propose one answer — elevated light rail transit (ELRT). An abundance of data supports the booming economic development that commuter and light rail systems have brought to small and big cities alike — Washington, D.C., and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs, Denver, Charlotte, Portland and Salt Lake City, to name just a few.
Unfortunately, planned and endorsed for this Rivers Avenue corridor is Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). There are no similar economic booms evidenced around Bus Rapid Transit.
The study underlying our regional governments’ endorsement of BRT, I-26 ALT, appears to grossly overestimate the economic development potential of BRT while rating it the equivalent of light rail.
Just as disconcerting, the study estimated construction cost of $360 million for BRT while putting a price tag of $2.15 billion on light rail. A host of reliable sources set the estimated cost of elevated light rail, without an underground requirement, at three times the cost of BRT, not the troubling factor of six in the study. These disparities are so perplexing they would suggest a possible predisposition associated with the study.
Add to the above the other logistical advantage of ELRT. It would occupy half the footprint of both BRT and embedded light rail. In the case of the extended Rivers Avenue route for the BRT system, two of four lanes would be lost to dedicated usage. But ELRT could be built over existing medians and turn lanes.
The two lanes lost to BRT are arguably critical to an avenue that serves as an alternate route to Charleston while having to support the future growth of the corridor.
“Build it and they will come” was famously spoken in “Field of Dreams.” All of the cities mentioned echoed that perspective with their economic booms driven by commuter/light rail. As much as Shipwatch Square and the Naval Hospital appear to be a liability to North Charleston, the half-full side of the picture are development gems that serve as centerpieces to the corridor around the future Rivers/Cosgrove Light Rail Station.
Picture beautifully landscaped central drives opening to retail ground floors topped by condos, apartments and hotels — all of this land owned, planned and developed by North Charleston.
Mix in economic enterprise zones for light industry fueled by S.C. Tax Incentives for Economic Development and creative, appropriate zoning revisions for commercial and residential alike. Let’s not forget affordable housing in the necessary city-driven master plan for the corridor.
The key to this growth as well as a solution for transit challenges is elevated light rail.
Mark Hettermann
Indian Street
Mount Pleasant