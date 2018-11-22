Looking at the home basketball schedules of three local universities prior to conference play shows some improvement could be made in scheduling for local fan interest. Why not have the College of Charleston, Charleston Southern and The Citadel play home and away games with each other before the start of conference play each year?
I am sure this would generate more ticket sales, save on travel costs, and time away from school for some college students, and generate more basketball interest for fans in the Lowcountry.
Different members of my immediate family have attended at least one of each of these fine schools and would love to see the rivalries resume. Presently, these schools do play each other in some other sports.
Possibly Gen. Glenn Walters, president of The Citadel; Dr. Dondi Costin, president of Charleston Southern University; and Stephen Osborne, the interim president of the College of Charleston, and their athletic directors, could get together and make this happen.
J. Ronny Hill
Lazy Hill Road
Moncks Corner