The U.S. Postal Service has proposed increasing the cost of the Forever stamp from 50 cents to 55 cents. This increase is needed to help with the forever increasing debt the USPS has incurred.
At the end of 2015, the USPS unfunded liabilities were at $125.58 billion. To that, add another $5.6 billion in 2016 and another $2.7 billion in 2017. Who knows what 2018 will be?
To improve financial situations, businesses have two options: increase revenue and/or reduce costs. The USPS likes the former option.
I fail to understand why we still have daily home delivery of mail. The amount of money that could be saved by delivering home mail every other day is astronomical. Money could be saved by delivering mail to part of the homes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the rest on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Think about the manpower, vehicles and gas savings.
There is nothing that we receive in the mail that cannot be delayed one day. Most of what we receive is “junk mail.” If something is urgent, there are numerous options available, but standard mail is not an option for urgent communications.
To support our postal employees, I recommend phasing in this change over a 10-year period. Allow local postmasters the flexibility to change the new delivery schedule, area by area, as attrition of their employees dictate.
When will our congressional representatives wake up to this catastrophe? We the people need to push our representatives to do what is right, not what is politically correct.
Terry L. Watkins
Wildwood Landing
North Charleston