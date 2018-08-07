After I read the Aug. 6 article about rising seas and flooding, I decided to go to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration web page to see how much the sea level has risen since 1900. From their chart, the rate of sea level rise along the South Carolina coast is on the order of 3.3 millimeters per year or about 1.1 feet per 100 years. I think that we as human beings and planners can deal with 1 foot (or even somewhat higher) of sea level rise over a 100-year period.
There are two significant reasons why sea levels are rising worldwide that have nothing to do with man-made global warming. First, the earth is still recovering temperature-wise from the last major ice age, which ended around 20,000 years ago. Second, the Earth is still warming since the “little ice age” from approximately 1400-1800 AD. So, sea levels would be rising anyway, whether you had people living on Earth or not.
As relates to Charleston, much of the city was or is near or below sea level and was filled to create more space for people, homes, businesses, roads, etc. When you have high tides and a heavy rain on top of that, there is no place for the water to go. It won’t flow uphill.
We need to continue to build our city and infrastructure up, but we are not going to be overtaken by the ocean overnight or within the next several decades. I believe that some perspective should be given to your readers as well, not just gloom and doom.
Ken Koch
Colonel Vanderhorst Circle
Mount Pleasant