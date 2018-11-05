So some owner/baker is high on yeast and drops his drawers in front of a few mature women. Nothing fun like that ever happens in my life, I'm too busy figuring out how these SCANA folks ripped off an entire state, government and population for millions and aren't in jail?
Weren't the governor, the legislature and other regulatory bodies involved in overseeing the building of a nuclear plant?
Now if this baker does time and those that steal millions walk free or escape to the Caribbean, you can bet the new definition of minority is poor and middle class, no matter what your origin.
Mary Gallagher
Dandridge Road
Walterboro