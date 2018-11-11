I want to commend the Charleston County Board of Elections staff and in particular their executive director, Joe Debney, for running an impressive election. While there were some issues with long lines, the staff and poll workers did an amazing job with the constraints placed on them by the Legislature.
This midterm election saw a 50 percent increase in people voting from 2014. By adding satellite locations for early in-person absentee voting, Charleston went from 14,000 early votes in 2014 to 40,000 in 2018.
Regardless of which party you identify with, we should all be proud of the increase in voter participation in Charleston County. A real democracy can’t function without people exercising their right to vote, and the Charleston County Board of Elections did a phenomenal job to ensure that all eligible voters had an opportunity to vote.
Maybe next year the Legislature and County Council can increase funding to hire more staff and buy more machines so that people won’t have to wait for hours to vote.
Brady Quirk-Garvan
Chairman
Charleston County
Democratic Party
Chesterfield Road
North Charleston