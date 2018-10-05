I am a woman, and I’ve found recent statements by two highly educated women to be very disturbing. First, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said the following in reference to sexual assault allegations made against Brett Kavanaugh: “Guess who’s perpetrating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country, and I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up!” That blanket indictment of all men was ridiculous and shocking.
Second, Professor Julie Eichelberger’s article in The Post and Courier, “Charleston must own its slavery wrongs,” states that a character in a William Faulkner novel who tries to right the wrongs of his slave-owning ancestors cannot redeem himself because, Eichelberger asserts, “no matter how he conducts his life ... he possesses his whiteness.”
Apparently, even though he renounced his land inheritance and sought out the slaves’ relatives to give them money, it means nothing because of his “whiteness.” She instructs us to stop “brooding” and to “own” our inherited guilt. Yes, slavery was an abomination, and it is right that our country has passed civil rights, voting rights and affirmative action laws. Instead of shaming Charlestonians for their guilty “whiteness,” perhaps a more effective approach would be to recognize that individuals, regardless of their skin color, can live moral lives by doing all they can to right past wrongs and to work for a better future.
Tommie Robertson
Laurens Street
Charleston