Lowcountry voters in the 1st Congressional District have an opportunity to make a real difference on Nov. 6 by sending Joe Cunningham to Washington to represent Lowcountry residents instead of Big Oil-, party-controlled special interests and lobbyists.
Recent events have clearly demonstrated the need for new leadership on both sides of the aisle. Joe will fight for coastal issues like preventing offshore drilling and protecting our fragile environment.
Joe will work to protect voting rights of all people, fight to end D.C. corruption, protect women’s health and demand equal pay for equal work.
Joe is dedicated to supporting our troops, especially during their transition back home, by providing proper veterans’ health care, PTSD counseling and programs to help prevent homelessness and unemployment.
All of us in the 1st District must get to the polls and vote for a candidate who will work for the people of the Lowcountry, not the big party machine and corporate special interests.
Joe Cunningham is the candidate South Carolina needs now.
Thom Schmenk
Sea Lavender Lane
Summerville