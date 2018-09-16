I’ve heard that a film re-creating the United States’ first manned moon landing will omit the planting of the American flag.
The lead actor, a Canadian portraying Neil Armstrong, has said “the event transcends countries and borders.”
This is progressive socialism in its most blatant expression. It attempts to rewrite history.
In the 1960s, the United States and the USSR were in a race to be the first to complete a manned moon landing. Well, we won and the USSR lost and eventually shrunk to present-day Russia.
This was more than a scientific achievement, it was also a political achievement to demonstrate to the world the superiority of the free world’s democratic political system.
How ironic to discover this information on Labor Day.
Did the three astronauts who perished in a test of the Apollo capsule transcend political and national borders? I think not.
The men who first landed on the moon were, are and always will be American.
Sometimes an attempt to change the facts of history are pathetic in execution.
Robert Savin, M.D.
Privateer Creek Road
Johns Island