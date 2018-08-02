The July 30 letter to the editor titled “Security clearance” cannot stand in its attack of presidential privilege to revoke security clearances from former administration officials. The writer assails the president’s autocratic tendencies as if they are abuses of power. The fact of the matter is that the issue was resolved in the 1988 Supreme Court case Department of the Navy vs. Egan, whereby the court declared the president has the absolute power to grant, deny or revoke access to classified material.
The letter writer’s primary argument for former officials to have clearances for continuity of government in order to consult and advise “former and new colleagues about complex national security issues” is certainly a stretch.
This is particularly questionable when considering the individuals cited: former CIA Director James Clapper, whose partisan political bent has driven him to tweet that the president is a “traitor”; former FBI Director James Comey; former CIA Director Michael Hayden, a somewhat politically biased author and critic; former CIA Director John Brennan, a paid partisan political commentator and noted leaker; and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who advised President Obama on Russian electoral interference.
From the administration’s perspective, why would these individuals have clearances under the criteria of a “need to know” or “consistent with the interests of national security” given their biased political positions?
All security clearances of former officials are administratively revoked when they leave office and only continue on a preferential “need to know” basis. Continuing such clearances is completely within the purview of the president, and it’s really a wonder why these preferential clearances haven’t been revoked sooner.
Jamie Gough
Camp Road
James Island