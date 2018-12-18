In the past, I have enjoyed many of Hanna Raskin’s restaurant reviews. But her Dec. 12 review of Tradd’s, which opened earlier this month, was egregiously “mean-spirited,” as a friend of mine who dined there with me so aptly put it.
Her comments on the food ran from “what Lex Luthor would eat” to a rather condescending lesson for the chef, on possible intestinal issues associated with sunchokes.
She also analyzed the interior design: numerous mirrors for the privileged to see themselves, and the art as possibly indicative of certain undercurrents behind the choice of the “pentaptych painting of faceless people in formal wear” and “Native Americans in full traditional dress.” Some of the commentary on the other diners in the restaurant and their conversations was also judgmental.
Hanna did remark that the sunchoke was the “best-tasting thing she ate during her three visits to the restaurant.” I guess she’s immune to its possible gastric effects.
I would prefer a food critic’s commentary to be concise and insightful, and delivered without all the innuendo.
Casey Murphey
Laurens Street
Charleston