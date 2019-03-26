Recycling in America is declining and recycling programs are in crisis. Increasing costs and decreasing recovery jeopardize recycling’s survival.
Even where recycling is available, many individuals simply don’t recycle. People aren’t incentivized or penalized. Excuses range from “it’s too hard” to “it’s inconvenient” or “too complicated.”
Thousands of landfills across the country are endangering our land and water and emitting harmful greenhouse gasses — all problems for future generations.
Enter Berkeley County and RePower South.
Berkeley County is leading the way to recycle more and landfill less, becoming one of the leading recyclers by offering its citizens a simple, comprehensive recycling program focused on recovery and re-use of waste. Recyclable commodities are recovered and brought to market. Non-recyclable paper and plastic materials are converted into an EPA-designated non-waste engineered fuel that replaces coal.
Berkeley County understands it’s time to think differently.
It’s time to reuse trash, not bury it. It’s time to create low-carbon, renewable fuel. It’s time to generate green jobs. It’s time to reduce our carbon footprint. And it’s time to do all of these things at a lower cost to individuals and municipalities.
RePower South applauds Berkeley County leaders for taking concrete steps toward the implementation of this vision for citizens of South Carolina and the future of our nation.
Brian Gilhuly
CEO RePower South
Oakley Road
Moncks Corner