Your editorial supporting local bans on plastic bags is right to encourage greater efficiency in the production of alternatives like paper and reusable bags. But if their higher cost results from including the environmental costs of their production, perhaps we may not want to make them more affordable. Part of why plastic bags are cheap in comparison is because their full costs are not included in their price.
Neither government subsidizes for oil production nor the environmental damage producing and consuming oil causes are included in the price of plastic bags. If the full costs of plastic bags were included in their cost, instead of externalized onto others (including sea turtles), it might be that paper and reusable bags are the more affordable alternative.
Ned Hettinger
Ion Avenue
Sullivan’s Island