It troubles me to see the difficulty of reuniting immigrant families. More troubling is that there was never a plan for reuniting these families.
Why were these families separated if there was never a plan for reunification? It disgusts me to know that people would separate these families without a clear plan for reuniting them. The government just decided to separate the families like it was no big deal.
Did they think no one would notice? I haven’t heard any of the talking heads discuss this issue. Poor planning, poor results.
Nick D’Allesandro
