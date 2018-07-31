What kind of person or government kidnaps innocent children from their parents and then tells the world they don’t know where the parents are?
It is no excuse to tell us the parents may have been deported. It is your responsibility is to get them back here so their children can be back with them.
This horror is the fault of the Trump administration and it is appalling. The pain and mental and emotional damage done to these children cannot be undone.
The parents and children have been lied to, made to sign papers for which they have no understanding and ICE has sent children to unsanitary and repulsive conditions.
There is no excuse — none. Reunite these families now. Whatever it takes. The saddest thing is that Trump does not care. They aren’t his children.
Bonnie Seabright
Lake Hunter Circle
Mount Pleasant