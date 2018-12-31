It began in 1919 when the Senate rejected Woodrow Wilson’s effort to get the United States to ratify the Treaty of Versailles and join the League of Nations. The Senate, in rejecting membership in the league and thus leadership in world affairs, withdrew into a cocoon of isolationism. This laid the foundation of economic nationalism characterized by a series of trade barriers. Eventually, this helped lead us into the Great Depression, where over a quarter of Americans were jobless.
Fast forward to 2018, and “America First” slogans appear to be moving us in the same direction. True, the United States may have the strongest economy now, but how long can it be sustained if trade barriers and withdrawal from world affairs rule the day? We will not want to see “deja vu all over again.”
Norman Bass
Colonel Vanderhorst Circle
Mount Pleasant