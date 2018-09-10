In a column belittling a citizen effort to restore the name of the Cooper River Library, Brian Hicks conveniently forgets that last year these same people were working to clear political roadblocks delaying construction of our new library. This resulted in Charleston County Council releasing the design team to begin work in September.
At that time, while the distaste for the new name was immediate, stopping the unnecessary delays was a higher priority for area residents.
In July 2017, council members chose to thumb their noses at the Charleston County Public Library naming policy for this branch, even as they discussed the policy and conventions. Reaction to council’s impulsive decision to name the new library after Mayor Keith Summey has been apparent over the last year, including an October letter, which points to council ignoring the history of the library.
CCPL did choose to name the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library to honor Hurd as a dedicated, 31-year CCPL employee and community leader after her murder at Mother Emanuel AME church. Naming another branch after an elected official who has had little to do with CCPL’s progress frankly cheapens that honor.
Our democracy works best when our elected officials work for the public interest rather than promote their fellow elected officials. As citizens of Charleston County, we are working to remind them that this includes something as simple as following thoughtful policy rather than political whim.
