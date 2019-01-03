In response to the Jan. 1 letter, “Balance facts on both sides of abortion,” please consider a woman’s health in this discussion. A health decision should be between a doctor and a patient.
Legislation should not restrict a woman’s right to make decisions about her body. Nobody is forcing anyone to have an abortion or not use birth control, and no lawmaker should restrict a woman in her health choices.
I respect life. I respect the life of every woman. I believe the health of the mother takes precedence over the health of a fetus.
I believe a fetus becomes a person when its lungs fill with air. Everyone is entitled to their beliefs on personal health. Just don’t force them on others.
Barbara Klein
Gammon Street
Charleston