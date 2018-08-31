The first four paragraphs of the editorial acknowledging the passing of Sen. John McCain in the Aug. 26 Post and Courier captured everything that needed to be said about the hero, public servant and man.
Politically adept, willing to abandon party for principle, embodying integrity, honorable in victory and defeat, and ready to fight for what he believed was best for his country.
His characterization of these United States bears repeating: “ ... this big, boisterous, brawling, intemperate, restless, striving, daring beautiful, bountiful, brave, good and magnificent country.”
He was part of my “great generation” who fought in Vietnam, a war which I never believed could be won. He fought and suffered and endured unimaginable hardship there, and then lived his remaining, long life in memory and in honor of his fallen and surviving comrades.
I may not have always agreed with Sen. McCain but I always respected him. He represented the spirit of who we are as a nation. May the quality of his character give us the courage to stand up and speak out for the greater good — not for what is expedient and self-serving.
Tish Lynn
Queen Street
Charleston