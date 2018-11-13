R.L. Schreadley’s Nov. 10 column is a perfect example of the different perspectives from which people view
the actions of others. Near the end of his column, Schreadley shared his observations of President Donald Trump’s Nov. 7 news briefing. Mr. Schreadley commented on the president’s opening remarks about how losing the House was not a bad thing, implying as Trump did that our country can look forward to true unity and bipartisanship.
Mr. Schreadley did not add that the chief executive quickly moved on to divisiveness, calling out and deriding by name a list of GOP candidates who lost their bids for office because they would not “embrace me.” We all heard the president say, “Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost. Too bad about that, Mia.”
What began as a speech promising unity all too quickly turned to vengeful rhetoric, indicating another two years with no bipartisanship unless all involved are in lock step with the president.
Mr. Schreadley went on to suggest that civility be restored to the White House news briefings, and that is a point on which we can all agree.
Perhaps, as he suggests, this could be achieved by limiting the number of reporters; but I might add that this would work only if the number selected is done by a true lottery system. Perhaps the most important means of restoring civility to those Q&A sessions would be for the president himself to adopt a more civil attitude, allowing called-upon reporters to complete their questions without interruptions. In almost all the questions, Mr. Trump interjected rude or what he apparently considered witty asides, thereby interrupting the questioner. In one instance, a reporter was interrupted in that fashion seven times.
Respect must be earned, and civility must be modeled from the top.
Linda Vaughan
Daniel Island Drive
Daniel Island