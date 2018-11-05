The voices raised for or against the caravan of migrants should not obscure the relevant issue: Are our borders a free way to access our country with concomitant benefits/resources or are they to be respected?
As much empathy as anyone may have for them, why are the citizens of the United States expected to welcome, host and pay for those attempting to come in illegally?
My son-in-law came as a legal immigrant, paid fees and incurred expenses to follow the correct path. Why should those who come across our borders illegally expect a welcome hand? And move towards citizenship and voting? I welcome those who choose to make our country their home, but it must be done properly, with respect for the rule of law.
Woody Rash
