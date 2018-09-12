I love my job as a flight readiness technician at Boeing South Carolina. I’m proud to work with some of the finest flight line mechanics in the industry, making the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world — the 787 Dreamliner.
But 30 years in aviation, the last six at Boeing South Carolina, has taught me how unstable it can be to work in this industry. That’s part of the reason why I and my colleagues on the flight line voted nearly 2-1 to join the Machinists Union.
What Boeing calls “flexibility” is really the ability to do what it wants when it wants. Management can tell us on a Friday that weekend work is mandatory overtime. Or that we have been switched to 10-hour days, effective immediately. There are stories like these all over the South Carolina plant.
A union will give us the power to negotiate for a better life for our families and better working conditions for our co-workers. We didn’t join the IAM just to increase our wages. This is really about dignity, respect and consistency in the workplace.
One of Boeing’s mantras here is “you spoke, we listened.” I am asking Boeing to hear our voice and respect our decision without retaliation. The company can start by dropping its appeal of our election and negotiating with us for a fair contract, just as it has with 35,000 machinist union members at Boeing across the United States. South Carolina deserves nothing less.
Michael Voirin
Withers Lane
Ladson