Many football fans lost interest in watching football games (on television or otherwise) because some football players chose not to stand for the national anthem. They should be charged in some way, because other football players had to pay the penalty by being ignored too.
It’s too bad football players who refuse to stand for the national anthem aren’t like some veterans who came home from wars wishing that they could stand.
There has to be some way to force football players to stand for the national anthem.
Twylah M. Ricker
Boardman Road
Charleston