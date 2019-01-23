To the children who claim to be our government, it is time to get on with the serious business of governing our country.
We (the people) do not have time for all these personal squabbles and neither do we appreciate them. Make the security of our borders the No. 1 priority. Put together an immigration strategy that is sensible and doable and come together as intelligent people to resolve the many pressing issues that confront us all.
Stop kicking these important issues down the road and do your duty.
You have established your own class above the fray that you have wrought, established your own salaries, and have a select health plan and many other privileges. And yet you squabble and cannot come together for the good of all Americans and reach sensible solutions through legitimate debate without debasing one another.
Our forefathers never meant for governing to be a career, but we have allowed it to become one where getting re-elected is more important than governing. In the process, we continue to degrade our beloved country.
Are we to look to further examples of degradation as in Venezuela and Argentina? Both are potent examples of what happens when government exchanges governing for bickering?
Our republic has lost its way, and you are responsible.
Fred Rogers
Porchers Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant