It is time to replace South Carolina’s aging voting computers. The League of Women Voters supports efforts to replace our existing equipment in South Carolina with a truly secure modern system, and we believe that the price tag might be about half what we are hearing from the State Election Commission.
The League has studied voting technology and has established national standards for acceptable voting systems. The League supports the use of paper ballots that can be read by each voter to confirm that the ballot reflects the voter’s intent. Those paper ballots must then serve as the official record of the voter’s intent in initial tabulation, in audits, and in recounts. Vote totals must be verifiable by an independent hand count and routine audits must be conducted in every election to ensure the system is working properly.
To achieve these goals, sensible states are returning to hand-marked paper ballots that are scanned in the precincts. This lets voters see their votes as the tabulating system sees them. Ballots can be statistically sampled to ensure scanners are working properly. Hand-marked ballots eliminate the use of proprietary software and the resulting inability of anyone, including election officials, to know whether the software is working properly. Indeed, optically-scanned hand-marked paper eliminates precinct level software entirely except in the scanners that can be independently checked for accuracy.
It is also important that optically scanned paper systems may be much cheaper than currently-available ballot-marking-devices. We have seen reports that the State Election Commission puts the price tag for a new system at $50 million. However, we have estimates from several other states based on bids and analysis of recent procurements. Those estimates show that $50 million reflects the probable cost of a ballot-marking-device that would only be marginally different from our current system. Some of these tally only a proprietary barcode that cannot be read and verified by voters. Those systems also involve, like the current system, proprietary software that cannot be examined independently to ensure it is working properly. Our estimates are that the price tag for hand-marked, verifiable ballots in South Carolina is probably in the range of $25 million.
The cost of a new system is not just the initial procurement. Paper ballots have an ongoing cost for printing. However, voting systems using ballot-marking devices involve substantial costs for vendor contracts for maintenance, screen calibration, and other system costs.
Other states have made the wise decision and chosen paper. We should follow their lead. Paper ballots have flaws, but we should return to a system whose flaws we understand and whose problems we can correct. With the current complicated electronic systems, we have seen in South Carolina and in other states votes that were not counted, voting computers that logged “I am not working properly” error messages while still being used for voting, and (even as recently as the June 12 primary) votes that were counted twice due to processing errors by the election officials. If a system is too complicated to be used properly by the people who must use it, then it is too complicated, and the fault is in the system, not the users.
We believe a request for proposals for a new South Carolina system must be written so that systems based on hand-marked ballots are considered responsive. Further, the whole procurement process for a new system must be as open and transparent to the public as law permits.
It is time to do the right thing for South Carolina voters. The good news is that the right thing might well come at half the price tag of the wrong thing.
For informational purposes: Duncan Buell is a Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of South Carolina, is a member of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, and has served for more than ten years as a consultant to the League on election technology.