Last week’s editorial about Charleston’s flooding issue, “gone nuclear,” reads like a naive defense of the city’s incompetence. The only thing nuclear about this issue is the city’s continued devotion to developing all the wrong areas of Charleston.
Nobody blames Mayor John Tecklenburg for the problems he inherited. Rather, his government is to blame for its unabashed support of corporate, non-local developers against the interests of residents.
The city refuses to follow its own development guidelines. It retroactively excuses illegal developments, forcing taxpayers to pick up the tab, as in the FEMA bailouts in West Ashley. John Tecklenburg is culpable for far more than “only Johns Island,” as the editorial stated. He keeps in office many of the same officials who created these problems, supporting their failed policies.
Don’t ask Charlestonians to “keep up the pressure” and accept that “work is being done” when they’ve pleaded these issues countless times. The city government has already made its loyalties clear by giving developers a blank check to run off with the wealth of our land, leaving local and federal taxpayers to pay the price.
The letter to FEMA written by the three concerned citizens is not about downgrading Charleston’s FEMA rating. It was a last resort to reach out to any authority uncompromised by the vested interests of our local officials. Asking the federal government to stop subsidizing and enabling the city’s incompetence might just be Charleston’s only hope.
Austin Fitzhenry
Brigadier Drive
Charleston