The voters of Berkeley County are faced with a choice this year.
If they want five elected politicians (a majority of County Council) to appoint the county’s chief executive, now the county supervisor, then voters should agree to forfeit their right to choose and approve the proposed change.
But if voters feel they are capable of deciding who should be the chief executive, they should vote “no” on the proposed change and reject County Council’s obvious attempt at a power grab.
John B. Williams
E. Main Street
Moncks Corner