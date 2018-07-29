This is not an easy topic. The opioid crisis has ravaged the country and touched all corners of South Carolina. National data indicate that South Carolina has one of the highest rates of opioid prescriptions per capita in the U.S. — within the context of our citizens having a legitimate need for painkillers.
This is a grave public health crisis. Too many of our family members, neighbors and coworkers are overusing these drugs and facing the dangers of opioid use disorder, which is now the preferred term for addiction.
This is not an easy topic, fraught with fear and misconception. People are afraid they will suffer, that they won’t have access to alternatives for pain management.
Some people believe that any conversation about reducing opioid use disorder or mention of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations is another way for health insurers to talk about saving money, or is driven by doctors who are unsympathetic to patient concerns. We have heard all of this and more.
Just as there is no single cause for this epidemic, no one entity can solve it. With that in mind, for the first time, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the South Carolina Hospital Association and the South Carolina Medical Association have joined together to create the Opioid Risk Prevention Partnership. The collaboration's objective is to advance conversations among and between hospitals, providers, patients and the general public around the issue of pain and the appropriate use of opioid alternatives in pain management. Our collective effort both supports and augments Gov. Henry McMaster’s Opioid Emergency Response Team, and we are excited to be part of that larger effort to raise awareness and help stem the opioid crisis and the surge in overdose deaths.
However, we believe that as leaders in the health care community, our partnership stems from a unique obligation. Our three organizations represent the voices of hundreds of physicians, the experience of community hospitals and hospital systems, experts in medical education and current best practices in health care delivery and insurance coverage.
Together, the Opioid Risk Prevention Partnership brings an important perspective to solving this crisis in our state.
We believe we need consensus in language and open dialogues among physicians and their patients, family members and the community at large around realistic expectations for experiencing and managing pain.
We believe this is necessary to effect change. What brings our partnership together is what will hold it together — the undeniable need to address the appropriate use of opioids, the very real risk they pose with prolonged use and the alternatives available for pain management.
This is not an easy topic, but it is one that we are stepping up to address together.
Matthew Bartels, M.D., CPE, FAAP
Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
Columbia