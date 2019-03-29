While we congratulate The Post and Courier on its series, “Minimally Adequate,” we hope you won’t “let it go” and continue to inform the public and members of the S.C. House and Senate of the urgent need for reform. This means listening to the long list of educators who have reviewed the current bill through a magnifier of many eyes.
Clearly the bill does not completely address the most important changes needed: pay, class sizes, property taxes, teacher assistants and social and mental health workers.
It appears our elected officials are more interested in pushing any education reform bill through before this session ends to use as a tool in their next election campaign.
South Carolinians deserve to have a goal to be ranked among the top states in education, not just a goal of getting off the bottom.
Contact your representative to improve the current bill, and we urge The Post and Courier to continue reporting on this most important issue.
Marilyn Pearcy
Renau Street
Summerville