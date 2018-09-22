After World War II, many North Area citizens worked together to raise money for a memorial to veterans. The memorial was not a statue but a library. The Cooper River Memorial Library was dedicated and has been in existence since that time. However, it is small and needs to be replaced.
Charleston County citizens approved funding for a replacement. The new one will not be on the same spot, but nearby. The Charleston County Council approved a new name in June 2017. The new one will be named after Keith Summey. Why?
In October 2017, I objected to the County Council. Only two members responded. After a column by Brian Hicks in The Post and Courier on Aug. 31, I questioned the reason for the naming. I was referred to the minutes of the meeting in which it was done. It was hard for me to understand why a county library board would recommend a library to be named after a city mayor.
After checking with the Charleston County Library Board, I was referred to the meeting when the naming of this library and several others was addressed. In that meeting the board recommended the library name stay the same.
So the question remains: Why did County Council not follow that recommendation? The vote would never have been taken if members didn’t know it would pass.
Hicks said the reason for the change was that the old name was too vague.
For 70 years, area residents have been able to find and use the existing library. I am sure they will be able to find it again in its new location.
Our World War II veterans deserve the honor bestowed on them when the library was first dedicated to them by grateful citizens. The neighborhood exists because so many veterans and their families lived and worked here before North Charleston existed as a city.
I hope County Council will reconsider the name and take a new vote to correct the error.
Mary L. Seyle
Waterview Drive
North Charleston