Business and organizations of every kind go through rebranding all the time with the goal of staying current while paying tribute to their histories. That’s all fine. What I have trouble understanding is why the University of South Carolina would send $238,000 of taxpayer money and student tuition to a company in Ohio to manage the project.
From experience I can say with confidence that there are dozens of marketing firms in our state, including several here in the Lowcountry, who understand the image the school should project and you can bet that many USC alumni work at or own these companies. Makes you shake your head.
