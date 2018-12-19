I was pleasantly surprised to see in the Dec. 13 Post and Courier an informative and beautifully written science op-ed by Lucianne Walkowicz, an astronomer at the Library of Congress. She described the realities of space, dispelling common myths about gravity and black holes.
I hope science articles like this will become a regular feature. Eliminating pseudoscience, including but not limited to the daily horoscope, would save space.
I worry about readers who believe that zodiac signs foretell future events. Astronomy is a science, but astrology is not. It has the same predictive power as fortune cookies.
After a nice meal at a Chinese restaurant the other day, my wife and I exchanged fortune cookies. Hers seemed better suited to me and mine to her. Switching daily advice for Aquarius and Virgo would provide equally effective results.
The paper recently published some fine articles and letters about problems and potential solutions regarding South Carolina’s education system. Please be part of the solution, not the problem, by educating your readers to distinguish real science from pseudoscience and mythology.
Then again, perhaps I’m a skeptic because I was born a Gemini.
Herb Silverman
George Street
Charleston