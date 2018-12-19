Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.