Hopefully, this information will make getting your new real ID/driver’s license easier than it was for us. We had to make several trips back home to get the information we needed.
This is what you will need: Your driver’s license, Social Security card, birth certificate, marriage license (if you’re a married woman) and two bills showing your name and address.
If we had known we needed all this, we wouldn’t have had to make three trips to the DMV.
Once we were in, it was very efficient and very organized. And even though the line was long, it did not take long to process all of those waiting.
The deadline is October 2020 so you better go now.
Elsie Clees
Forde Row
Charleston