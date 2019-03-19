If you enter the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on the west side, you will immediately come upon the “Hall of Heroes.” It contains photographs of veterans dating back to World War II.
More than 400,000 U.S. soldiers died in WWII and more than 50,000 in Vietnam. Many more were wounded. The hall also includes pictures of POWs.
After walking down the hall and taking a couple of left turns, you are in the lobby of the VA hospital. On the wall to the right is a picture of Ralph H. Johnson, a young African-American Marine who jumped on a grenade to save several of his comrades. Above Johnson is a picture of President Donald Trump, the commander in chief of the armed forces.
The sad situation is that the president is probably a draft dodger. If you doubt this, perhaps you should read the comments of the two daughters of the now-deceased doctor who got the deferment for Trump. It might also be noted that the doctor rented his office space from Fred Trump, Donald’s father.
We have had presidents who have not served and some who have had educational deferments, but never one who was a draft dodger. My own family provided three military officers, including a brother whose eye was damaged in service, and a first cousin who was killed in Vietnam.
Like Trump, I had heel bone spurs while in the military. A rubber shoe pad with a hole in the heel and three weeks were all that was required to fix the problem. It turns my stomach to see Donald Trump’s picture in that VA lobby as commander in chief.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant