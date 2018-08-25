Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Or, in this case, where there’s a Joe, there’s a way. Charleston’s International African American Museum celebrated reaching its $75 million goal Thursday largely due to the tireless efforts of former Mayor Joe Riley.
“Setting a $75 million goal was monumental, and many thought it was impossible,” Riley told supporters near the site on the Cooper River.
Riley announced his vision for the museum in his 2000 State of the City address and said it would be a reality one day. It will now be built and is set to open to the public in early 2021.
Hats off to all who contributed but, without a doubt, it was Joe Riley’s efforts as mayor, museum board member and chief fundraiser that made it happen.
I trust the museum will find a fitting and proper way to honor Joe within the confines of the building.
Charles Thompson Jr.
Cumberland Street
Charleston