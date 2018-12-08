Regarding the Dec. 6 story “Flooding fix to cost $30 million:”
It’s 100 years too late, but the problem might not now exist if Charleston had known of the solution used in Seattle that resulted in what today is called Seattle Underground.
To alleviate the problem of flooding (and the accompanying problem of toilets that backed up, sometimes with great force), the city raised the streets in low-lying areas by 12 feet or more. Buildings there began to use their second floor as their ground floor.
That may be an impractical solution here, but perhaps Charleston could find ways to encourage more home and business owners to raise their buildings above likely new flood levels in the most susceptible neighborhoods. Tax credits, federal loans, etc., might help.
Bob Kilpatrick
Garden Grove Drive
Summerville