It seems our illustrious S.C. General Assembly must be channeling the doomed 18th-century French queen, Marie Antoinette. She supposedly was so out of touch with her own people’s daily lives and concerns that her solution to the widespread national bread shortage was “Let them eat cake.”
The recent much-ballyhooed 1 percent pay raise for myself and 50,000 other dedicated teachers and educators across this great state is punitive, disgraceful and a downright slap in the face for those who give so much.
So, ladies and gentlemen, come this November, I plan to buy a gallon of gas with my windfall and drive to the polls to show my 1 percent support for those in office.
“Viva La Teachers.”
Heath Orvin
High School History Teacher
School of the Arts
Oaklanding Road
Mount Pleasant