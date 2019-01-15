Not all Republicans are racists, and not all racists are Republican. But, as Sen. Tim Scott points out, reflecting on the silence of many in his own party in light of Rep. Steve King’s racist remarks, there must be a lot of racist Republicans. Republicans seem to lose their voice and thus their claim to moral high ground when they refuse to stand up boldly to racism, racist organizations, racist people and racist public policy.
It’s ironic that they feel it is politically incorrect (to their base, of course) to vociferously oppose blatant racism unless, of course, there is a violent racist act perpetrated. Only then will most reasonable human beings speak out.
But Sen. Scott’s position that Republicans can no longer be silent on bigotry is missing the mark. Before they can speak out, they must first believe in their hearts and minds that the bigots are wrong. Republicans should not only oppose racist policies but fully recognize racism’s grasp on American history and today’s culture and institutions, and find ways to kill it by supporting hate crime legislation, working to eliminate gerrymandering and reforming the criminal justice system. If the Republican Party truly wanted to fight racism and bigotry and its effects, it would adopt a platform reflective of Sen. Scott’s words: civility, fairness and opportunity.
Until your party truly believes these things, Sen. Scott, come over to the other side. It’s warm over here.
Jay Karen
Wando View Street
Daniel Island