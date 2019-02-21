The debacle with Virginia’s governor, Dr. Ralph Shearer Northam, a pediatric neurologist, has caused me to reflect on my experiences as a student at MUSC from 1972-76 and as a faculty member and administrator from 1992-2000, serving as assistant dean of minority affairs and associate dean in the college of medicine, and director of university diversity before retiring as associate dean.
During my time as a student, my African-American classmates and I witnessed racism at its worst and we continue to discuss what we called the “MUSC Charleston Syndrome.” It is only known to those who were medical students in the early days.
The MUSC Charleston Syndrome was exhibited by symptoms of gastrointestinal pain, diarrhea, headaches and major anxiety the moment many of us stepped onto the grounds of MUSC.
Many of my classmates, all practicing physicians, were extended an invitation to return to MUSC. It provided an opportunity to communicate with Dr. Layton McCurdy and express their feelings about why they did not support the institution. I continue to experience PTSD as a result of my early experiences as a student.
I was invited to return to the university to assist in changing the environment, but was haunted by my earlier experiences. I agreed to undertake the task because I was convinced that Dr. McCurdy was sincere after he explained that he wanted to change the experiences of African-American medical students. He had been informed by several of the African-American students that they would not be encouraging other African-Americans to attend MUSC.
Dr. McCurdy was at the forefront for having the vision that diversity in medicine was right and necessary. He surrounded himself with others who shared similar views on race and medicine.
Finally, I would like to acknowledge the contributions of the late Dr. James B. Edwards to diversity at MUSC. It was under his leadership and Christian values that diversity, in all the colleges, moved in the right direction in advancing the enrollment and support of African-American students.
The stories I could relate are too numerous to mention, but it was my pleasure to have worked with such a visionary president.
I am indeed proud to be a graduate of MUSC and the role it is playing to decrease the health disparities that continue to plague our state.
Racism in medicine, however, continues to play a major role in patient outcomes. My beloved profession, for a long time, was embarrassed to view itself and recognize that it has played a major role in poor health outcomes and, consequently, that health disparities continue.
Thaddeus John Bell, M.D.
W. Montague Avenue
North Charleston