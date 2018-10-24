The root cause of poor diversity in public schools is the existence of two distinct student population groups: under-resourced children and Well-supported children. Each student population group requires a different education model.
The public school education model can only educate well-supported children. Under-resourced, mostly black and minority children, cannot be educated with public school education model because under-resourced children enter public school in 1st grade with a word gap compared to their peers that is too large to close.
Current approaches to solve diversity problem including redrawing school attendance zones, and use of non-merit based exemptions to enroll black students in predominantly white schools will fail to improve school diversity because the under-resourced student actual grade level competency will be well below the assigned grade level competency of their class.
Improving diversity requires under-resourced children to become a color-blind component of the education system. Accepting this prerequisite, under-resourced predominantly black and minority students must enter the school system on grade level and advance on grade level. Actual grade level of under-resourced black and minority students must match their Assigned grade level when they enter public school.
A solution to increase school diversity has been successfully implemented for four years by Meeting Street Academy. MSA alumni are accepted into high achieving public schools (SOArts); and high achieving private schools with scholarships (Ashley Hall).
MSA experience is a proven solution for the school district diversity problem. The proven solution is to enroll under-resourced children in an MSS elementary school at age 3 years. After graduating 5th grade MSS elementary school, under-resourced students will be academically qualified to apply to a high achieving middle school.
Use of an MSS elementary school for under-resourced children as a feeder school for CCSD middle schools will produce improved racial diversity.
Gerry Katz
Wofford Street
Charleston
L - Diversity 9Z