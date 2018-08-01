There is a disagreement in higher education circles over racial diversity and college admissions. This seems to include Ivy League schools.
The pros and cons are well-documented with the most emphasis on Asian students being denied admission despite high scores on college admission tests.
There is a need for diversity among minority students. But deselecting Asians is in itself discrimination.
We propose that institutions admit students on merit. At the same time, set aside an appropriate number of spaces to allow diversity among the student body. These students may be tutored if necessary, but must be in the upper tiers of their class academically.
To admit an unprepared student strictly on race does no favor to their college experience and leads to frustration and failure.
Given the endowments of Ivy League schools, this type of program would not place a financial burden on any of the institutions.
It would allow all qualified students a chance for acceptance. There can be no harm in this program, only a chance at a productive future without discrimination.
Robert Savin, M.D.
Privateer Creek Road
Johns Island