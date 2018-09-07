The recent “My Charleston” supplement distributed with the Aug. 25 Post and Courier listed three important community races: Race for the Cure, Turkey Day Run and the Cooper River Bridge Run but omitted one of the most frequent and successful races of each year: the 5K Race the Landing Series of five separate 5K races at Charles Towne Landing.
The course winds through the natural beauty of the Landing and along historical sites, including the Adventure packet ship moored on Old Towne Creek. The Friends of Charles Towne Landing sponsor the series.
For the yearly total of five races, an average of 300 runners, walkers, children and handicapped persons take part. All of the proceeds are donated to the Landing. Over the past seven years, that total has amounted to over $100,000. This has allowed the Landing to become almost completely self-sufficient, as is required by state law.
The 5K Race the Landing series has helped to maintain the appeal and value of the park, and to provide for the public a special opportunity for individual and family enjoyment.
Gary Nichols
President, Board of Directors
Friends of Charles Towne Landing
