I was the purple martin landlord at Glen Mills Schools in Pennsylvania for 25 years. We had 432 nesting cavities and banded over 400 young birds each year. The colony was one of the largest on the East Coast.
Purple martins are the most desirable birds to attract because they are voracious insect eaters and their chatter is wonderful. They are very communal, often encouraging each other’s fledglings during their first flight.
Many people fail to attract them after years of trying. I applaud Heather Allen’s efforts at growing her colony. (“Pooping purple birds pit neighbor vs. neighbor in Hanahan neighborhood,” by Bo Petersen, March 13).
Ms. Allen has created a jewel for that community.
